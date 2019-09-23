Halsey to perform in Glasgow as part of world tour

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter will perform at the SSE Hydro next spring.

Halsey: The singer-songwriter will play at the Hydro.

Halsey is coming to Glasgow.

The award-winning singer-songwriter will perform at the SSE Hydro next spring as part of the European leg of her 2020 Manic World Tour.

The tour - in support of her upcoming third album Manic - will see the American musician perform in 20 cities across Europe.

It will kick off on February 7 in Madrid and will conclude in Manchester on March 12.

In between, the Without Me and Graveyard singer will touch down in Scotland for her show on March 7.

English band Pale Waves will provide support.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am.

