Bill Murray and Justin Timberlake to tee off at St Andrews

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship begins a four-day tournament on Thursday.

Dunhill Links: Bill Murray and Justin Timberlake. Getty Images

By Graeme Murray

Stars of stage and screen will tee off a major Scottish tournament at three historic golf courses.

Hollywood actor Bill Murray, US singer Justin Timberlake and Downton Abbey star Henry Talbot are set to take on professionals at the Old Course in St Andrews on Thursday.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will also see House of Cards actor Greg Kinnear and Luke Wilson, star of The Royal Tenenbaums, battle it out for a rub of the green.

Murray, known for his roles in Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and greenkeeper Carl in golf movie Caddyshack, is expected to be a major draw for fans.

The tournament will be held between September 26 and 29 at three of most historic courses in the world, the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

It incorporates two separate competitions - an individual professional tournament for the world's leading golfers and the Team Championship, where pros are paired with amateur players.

Professional: Rory McIlroy will be among the players SNS

The amateurs will join three of the world's top ten golfers, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm on the ancient fairways.

They will be supported by Open champion Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, runner-up at Portrush, Ireland, and US Ryder Cup player Tony Finau.

Other champions include Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Danny Willett, Michael Campbell, Trevor Immelman, Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood.

Former winner Branden Grace and world no.1 Luke Donald, Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard, will be back to defend his title.

This is the 35th year that Alfred Dunhill has supported golf at St Andrews.

Millions of pounds have been raised for the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation during that time.

Admission is free for all spectators over the first three days with final day tickets on Sunday available at the entrance.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.