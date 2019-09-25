Scottish music award nominees 'inspiring and innovative'

The glittering ceremony will take place at St Luke's in Glasgow in October.

SAMAs: The award will take place in Glasgow. Pixabay

The nominees for this year's Scottish Alternative Music Awards will be "inspiring and innovative".

Ahead of the finalists' unveiling next Wednesday, the event's creative director said the list will "provide a great opportunity" to discover fresh music.

Richy Muirhead said: "There is so much high quality music coming out of Scotland right now, and it's important we take a moment to celebrate the artists and genres.

"The nominations list will be inspiring and innovative, and provide a great opportunity for people to discover new music."

The SAMAs, which shine a spotlight on new contemporary music across a range of genres, returns for its tenth year next month and will be hosted by radio DJ Jim Gellatly and poet Leyla Josephine.

Psych-rockers The Cosmic Dead, rapper Chlobocop and Dumfries punksters Franky's Evil Party will also perform at the ceremony, which will take place at Saint Luke's in Glasgow on Friday, October 25.

Music: Franky's Evil Party will perform at the awards. SAMAs

The SAMAs are run in association with key partners Rebel Rebel Barbers and Creative Scotland.

Many of Scotland's biggest acts right now are previous winners, including Gerry Cinnamon, Lewis Capaldi, Be Charlotte, Fatherson, The Ninth Wave and many more.

The nominations - across seven categories including Best Live Act and Best Newcomer - are selected by specialist groups of music professionals working in Scotland.

Each category will feature four artists that are deserving of the award. Music fans will then get a chance to have their say through a three-day digital public vote.

The winners will then be announced at the live ceremony.

Hosts: Leyla Josephine and Jim Gellatly with Richy Muirhead. SAMAs

Nominator Alistair Braidwood, of music blog and podcast Scots Whay Hae!, said: "I'm always excited to be involved with the SAMAs as it's an opportunity to better know others who share my passion for music, and learn about new musicians, bands, and labels as a result.

"You feel part of a vital and ongoing conversation about the health and wealth of Scottish music."

Tickets for this year's SAMAs are on sale now - with £1 from each purchase donated to Help Musicians Scotland.

Past SAMAs winners

Best Live Act: Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5 (2015), Gerry Cinnamon (2016), The Van T's (2017) and Lylo (2018).

Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5 (2015), Gerry Cinnamon (2016), The Van T's (2017) and Lylo (2018). Best Electronic: Crash Club (2015), Be Charlotte (2016), Stillhound (2017) and Lo Kindre (2018).

Crash Club (2015), Be Charlotte (2016), Stillhound (2017) and Lo Kindre (2018). Best Metal: Divides (2015), Perpetua (2016), Tiberius (2017) and Tenements (2018).

Divides (2015), Perpetua (2016), Tiberius (2017) and Tenements (2018). Best Newcomer: Bella and the Bear (2015), The Ninth Wave (2016), Shredd (2018) and The Dunts (2018).

Bella and the Bear (2015), The Ninth Wave (2016), Shredd (2018) and The Dunts (2018). Best Acoustic: Sean C Kennedy (2015), Michael Cassidy (2016) Lewis Capaldi (2017) and Megan Airlie (2018).

Sean C Kennedy (2015), Michael Cassidy (2016) Lewis Capaldi (2017) and Megan Airlie (2018). Best Hip-Hop: Spring Break (2015), sYmba (2016), Kid Robotik (2017) and Solareye (2018).

Spring Break (2015), sYmba (2016), Kid Robotik (2017) and Solareye (2018). Best Rock/Alternative: Bloodlines (2016), Shambolics (2017) and Declan Welsh & The Decadent West (2018).

