No love story as band dip into the dark for new single

Slow tv is the third of four tracks the band plan to release during 2019, all of which will be collected on a limited edition vinyl - old names for new shapes - in November.

As with their last two singles, slow tv was once again recorded with acclaimed producer Jamie Savage at Chem19 Studios (The Twilight Sad, Miaoux Miaoux, The Phantom Band, RM Hubbert).

The song - which is accompanied by a gruesomely comical animated video created by Scottish artist David Galletly - was inspired by past relationships, "especially those ones where at their close you no longer have any connection to the other person".

Lead vocalist and chief songwriter Tam Killean said: "I guess the track is a rumination on the total opposite ends of the spectrum you can end up at with people you've been in relationships with.

"There are people I've been with before who at the time are your entire world, yet now if they got wiped out by the 267 bus to Possilpark I'd probably only find out about it if it was in the Evening Times the next day."

The band - named after a beloved Syrian brown bear that served in the Polish army during World War Two and then lived out the rest of his life at Edinburgh Zoo - recently performed at The Boaty Weekender - Belle & Sebastian's festival cruise from Barcelona to Cagliari.

The five-piece - Killean along with Graham Norris (lead guitar), Paul Kirkwood (bass, vocals), Martin McClements (drums) and Becky Cheminais (violin) - have upcoming gigs at The Hug & Pint in Glasgow (September 26) and at the MacArts in Galashiels (October 25).

For more information on wojtek the bear, go to facebook.com/wojtekthebearband.

