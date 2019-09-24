Bill Murray in four-vehicle crash ahead of golf tournament 

The actor was the passenger of a Mercedes which was involved in the smash in St Andrews on Tuesday.

Crash Bill Murray suffered a hand injury. Getty Images

Hollywood actor Bill Murray has been involved in a four-vehicle crash ahead of a golf tournament in St Andrews.

The 69-year-old was in the passenger side of a Mercedes E Class when it collided with a Jeep, a Ford transit council van and a Citreon c4 on Greyfriar's Gardens shortly before 1pm on Tuesday.

Murray was due to join stars such as Justin Timberlake and Greg Kinnear to take on professionals at the Old Course as part of the The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Police were called to the scene around 12.55pm but there were no reports of serious injuries.

However, the Ghostbusters star appeared to suffer a minor hand injury and one onlooker claimed he applied ice to the wound as he spoke to officers following the smash.

The star later appeared at the Old Course but was spotted practicing one-handed at the range, sporting a bandage on his left hand.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said: "At around 12.55pm officers were called to a four-vehicle road traffic collision on Greyfriar's Gardens.

"The collision involved a Jeep, Mercedes E Class, a Ford transit van and a Citreon c4.

"No serious injuries were sustained."

Tom Henderson, service manager confirmed there was an incident involving a Fife Council vehicle at St Andrews earlier today.

He added: "Until an investigation is carried out it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

