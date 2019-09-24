Bill Murray set for golf tournament despite crash fears

The Hollywood star was involved in a four vehicle crash in St Andrews on Tuesday.

Golf tournament organisers have reassured fans that Hollywood star Bill Murray is fit to play despite having been involved in a car crash.

A car that had taken Murray into St Andrews was involved in a four-vehicle crash in the town on Tuesday afternoon.

The Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters star is in the Fife town to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship along with actors Justin Timberlake, Greg Kinnear, Luke Wilson and Matthew Goode on Thursday.

Tournament organisers said Murray was not in the car at the time of the crash which happened in Greyfriars Garden at around 12.55pm on Tuesday.

Roger Kelly, head of communications for the Alfred Dunhill Links, said: "A car that had taken Bill Murray into St Andrews was in a minor accident, nobody was hurt.

"Bill Murray was not in the car at the time of the collision, he was not injured, and he will be playing in the Championship."

Police were called to the scene, however no-one was seriously injured.

The vehicles involved were a Jeep, a Mercedes E Class, a Ford transit van and a Citroen C4. One of the vehicles involved was a Fife Council vehicle.

Tom Henderson, Fife Council service manager, said: "Until an investigation is carried out, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship takes place over three of the most historic courses in the world - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, from September 26-29.

