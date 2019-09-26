Celine Dion announces Glasgow shows as part of world tour

The singer will be performing at The SSE Hydro on September 11 and 12 next year.

Superstar: Celine Dion will play at The SSE Hydro. Getty Images / SSE Hydro

Celine Dion is coming to Glasgow.

The superstar will be performing at The SSE Hydro on September 11 and 12 next year as part of her Courage World Tour.

On Tuesday, the Hydro teased fans with a picture of a mirror with "see you soon, Glasgow! Love Celine xo" written in lipstick.

The venue then confirmed the shows on Thursday.

The Courage World Tour is the Canadian singer's first in the UK since Celine Dion Live in 2017.

The Power of Love and My Heart Will Go On singer, 51, will perform in cities across the globe, including New York, Vancouver, Paris, Berlin and London.

The tour - which began in Quebec City, Canada, last Wednesday - is in support of her new album Courage, which is scheduled for release on November 15.

Tickets for the Glasgow gig go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 4.

