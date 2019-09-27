Paralympian to be first blind Dancing on Ice contestant 

Gold medal winning sprinter Libby Clegg will be the show's first blind contestant.

Libby Clegg: First blind contestant. Getty Images

Scottish Paralympian Libby Clegg has been announced as a contestant on the next series of Dancing On Ice.

The sprinter, who won a gold medal for Scotland at Glasgow 2014 and two for the UK at Rio 2016, will be the show's first registered blind competitor.

The 29-year-old athlete, who gave birth to her son Edward five-months ago, has a deteriorating eye condition called Stargardt's Macular Dystrophy, which gives her only slight peripheral vision in her left eye.

She said appearing on the hit show was an opportunity that she couldn't pass up: "After Rio I achieved my ultimate goal and then I thought 'what else can I do?'

"This opportunity came about and I couldn't pass it up. I love challenging myself and experiencing new things."

The Paralympic champion will be joined by a host of celebrities including veteran comedian and TV host Michael Barrymore, Love Island star Maura Higgins and former Republic of Ireland international footballer Kevin Kilbane.

Clegg won't be the only Scot taking part this year with Glasgow-born actor John Barrowman joining the judging panel.

Each week twelve celebrities will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers, who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the show which returns to STV in 2020.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.