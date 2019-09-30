Simple Minds announce 40th anniversary homecoming show

The Scottish rockers will celebrate 40 years of hits at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow next year.

Simple Minds: Lead singer Jim Kerr. Getty Images

Simple Minds have announced a Glasgow homecoming show as part of their world tour next year.

The Scottish rockers, fronted by singer Jim Kerr, will celebrate 40 years by performing their greatest songs from 1979 to 2019.

The European section of their tour will see the band play 38 shows across 12 countries with a special homecoming gig at the city's SSE Hydro on April 25.

Frontman Jim Kerr said: "Simple Minds are different now.

"We're not a stock rock band, but we haven't changed our line-up to be cool. We've done it because it's great to have so many amazing players on board.

"I'm grateful for the career we've had, but I'm mad enough to think we can still hit new levels. This is what we do - write, record and play live."

Tickets for the show costing £39.75 to 73.80 go on sale on Friday, October 4.

