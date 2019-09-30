Mel Gibson's Braveheart sword fetches £60,000 at auction

The sword is among 900 lots going on sale over two days at the Prop Store's annual auction.

Braveheart: Mel Gibson's sword has sold for £60,000.

Mel Gibson's Braveheart sword has sold for £60,000 at auction in London.

The weapon was seen throughout the Oscar-winning movie as his character William Wallace fought numerous bloodthirsty battles as he led a Scottish rebellion against English rule.

The claymore was bought by a bidder in the room at the BFI Imax cinema in Waterloo for £50,000 on Monday.

Commission will take the price up to around £60,000 - around twice its lowest estimate.

Gibson held the weapon on many of the promotional images and posters for the 1995 epic which won him Academy Awards for both best actor and director.

He typically wore it on his back when charging at the enemy armed with a war hammer. He switched to the sword to cut down his foes.

The film won three other Oscars. At the end Wallace's childhood friend Hamish hurls the sword onto the battlefield to inspire the Scottish soldiers after Robert the Bruce vows to continue his legacy.

The Joker's suit worn by Jack Nicholson in Batman sold for more than £70,000, while the Riddler and Catwoman costumes - worn by Jim Carrey and Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Forever and Batman Returns respectively - each went for £25,000.

They are among 900 lots going on sale over two days at the Prop Store's annual live auction of film and TV memorabilia.

The lots are anticipated to fetch more than £6m.

Last year's auction saw Harrison Ford's signature fedora from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark sell for £393,600.

Stephen Lane, Prop Store chief executive, said: "This year sees us bring 900 lots to the auction, now held over two days, allowing us to present even more of these incredible artefacts to a global audience of film fans and collectors to London's BFI Imax, who can visit the free exhibition and place bids in our auction to secure original pieces of film and TV history."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.