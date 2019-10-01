Elfingrove: Tickets on sale for Christmas extravaganza 

Tickets for family event at Kelvingrove Museum and Art Galleries go on sale on Wednesday.

Organisers promise a world class show Itison

By Graeme Murray

Festive fans who can't wait to get in the mood can pick up early-bird tickets for a £1m Christmas extravaganza at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.



Described by organisers, itison, as the biggest Christmas spectacular in town, Elfingrove will bring a "world class show" to the galleries in the west end of Glasgow.

The team behind the show are reminding folk to get in early when tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 7.30am.

Described as Night at the Museum, meets GlasGLOW at Christmas, Elfingrove will run every night between December 5 and 23.

The production, involving a team of 60, promises to transform the venue into a spell-binding night-time tour where inhabitants come to life and an ancient secret is finally revealed.

© Glasgow City Council (Museums)

More than 60,000 folk have already joined the event on social networking site Facebook for sneak peeks of what to expect as organisers revealed three parts to show.

Part 1: Night at the Museum, The Tour where animals come to life. Part two, The Show reveals Santa's ancient secret for the very first time. It promises to make you feel proud and fill your hearts with Christmas spirit.

Part Three: Elfingrove outside, features a Silent Snow Disco in a "magical fairy-lit winter wonderland" with a bar, a gourmet street food village and singing and dancing surprises.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of Elfingrove, said: "We've been working on Elfingrove for two years and are beyond excited to finally show it to the people of Glasgow this December.

"Only me, my daughter and Santa know an ancient secret that we'll be revealing for the first time at Elfingrove that will challenge everything you know about Christmas."

The museum will be open as normal each day, but from 5.30pm and midnight the elves take over.

Earlybird tickets go on sale on tomorrow at 7.30am at www.itison.com/elfingrove