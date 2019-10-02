Celtic Connections 2020 will feature Springsteen tribute

More than 300 events will take place in Glasgow from January 16 to February 2.

Celtic Connections: Next year's event will feature a tribute to Bruce Springsteen. Celtic Connections / Bill Ebbesen

The 2020 programme for the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow has been announced.

More than 300 events will take place in the city from January 16 to February 2 with a new orchestral symphony inspired by the Declaration of Arbroath on opening night.

It will mark the 700th anniversary of the 1320 declaration of Scottish independence.

Other highlights of the programme include the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra on January 23 for a Burns celebration, and a 70th birthday tribute to Bruce Springsteen on January 26 - both at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Alan Morrison, head of music at Creative Scotland, said: "Whether it's the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath or the 70th birthday of Bruce Springsteen, Celtic Connections has upped its scale for a rousing 2020 edition.

"The very best of Scotland's traditional music sits at the beating heart of a truly international festival that welcomes, collaborates and connects with cultures from all over the world.

"It's particularly encouraging to see Scotland's female pipers take centre stage and to hear the talent of the future make their mark on the Danny Kyle Open Stage.

"Yet again, Celtic Connections is the musical ray of sunshine that lights up the winter months."

For more information, visit the Celtic Connections website.

