Public voting to open as music award nominees unveiled

Bossy Love, Crystal, Gallus, and The Vegan Leather will battle it out at the SAMAs.

The nominees for this year's Scottish Alternative Music Awards have been unveiled.

Bossy Love, Crystal, Gallus, and The Vegan Leather will battle it out for Best Live Act, while corto.alto, Cloth, Kapil Seshasayee and VanIves hope to get their hands on the Best Newcomer title.

The nominations - across seven categories including Best Electronic, Best Metal and Best Hip-Hop - were selected by specialist groups of music professionals working in Scotland.

Each category features four artists that are deserving of the award.

Music fans will now get a chance to have their say through a three-day digital public vote, which opens on Monday, October 14.

The winners will then be announced at the live ceremony later this month.

Alan Morrison, head of music at Creative Scotland, said: "The SAMAs shine a light on the bits of the Scottish music industry that other award ceremonies don't reach.

"What they find there is a buzz of activity, sometimes in vibrant underground scenes, sometimes on the margins where tomorrow's talent is ready and waiting to step onto the main stage."

The SAMAs - returning for its tenth year - will be hosted by radio DJ Jim Gellatly and poet Leyla Josephine.

Psych-rockers The Cosmic Dead, rapper Chlobocop and Dumfries punksters Franky's Evil Party will also perform at the ceremony, which will take place at Saint Luke's in Glasgow on Friday, October 25.

The SAMAs are run in association with key partners Rebel Rebel Barbers and Creative Scotland.

Many of Scotland's biggest acts right now are previous winners, including Gerry Cinnamon, Lewis Capaldi, Be Charlotte, Fatherson, The Ninth Wave and many more.

Mr Morrison added: "For their tenth year, the SAMAs have assembled their strongest list of nominees yet, introducing superb musicians to new audiences who might not otherwise lend an ear to these genres.

"Creative Scotland is proud to support an event that consistently thinks outside of the musical box."

Tickets for this year's SAMAs are on sale now - with £1 from each purchase donated to Help Musicians Scotland.

SAMAs 2019 nominees

Best Live Act: Bossy Love - Crystal - Gallus - The Vegan Leather

Best Electronic: Ela Orleans - Ok Button - Tallisker - SHHE

Best Metal: Centrilia - From Sorrow To Serenity - Godeater - Inferiem

Best Newcomer: Corto.alto - Cloth - Kapil Seshasayee - VanIves

Best Acoustic: Aaron Smith - Annie Booth - Lizabett Russo - Zoe Graham

Best Hip-Hop: Billy Got Waves - Delivery Room - Nova Scotia The Truth - Steg G

Best Rock/Alternative: Fabric Bear - Heavy Rapids - The Snuts - Walt Disco

Past SAMAs winners

Best Live Act: Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5 (2015), Gerry Cinnamon (2016), The Van T's (2017) and Lylo (2018).

Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5 (2015), Gerry Cinnamon (2016), The Van T's (2017) and Lylo (2018). Best Electronic: Crash Club (2015), Be Charlotte (2016), Stillhound (2017) and Lo Kindre (2018).

Crash Club (2015), Be Charlotte (2016), Stillhound (2017) and Lo Kindre (2018). Best Metal: Divides (2015), Perpetua (2016), Tiberius (2017) and Tenements (2018).

Divides (2015), Perpetua (2016), Tiberius (2017) and Tenements (2018). Best Newcomer: Bella and the Bear (2015), The Ninth Wave (2016), Shredd (2018) and The Dunts (2018).

Bella and the Bear (2015), The Ninth Wave (2016), Shredd (2018) and The Dunts (2018). Best Acoustic: Sean C Kennedy (2015), Michael Cassidy (2016) Lewis Capaldi (2017) and Megan Airlie (2018).

Sean C Kennedy (2015), Michael Cassidy (2016) Lewis Capaldi (2017) and Megan Airlie (2018). Best Hip-Hop: Spring Break (2015), sYmba (2016), Kid Robotik (2017) and Solareye (2018).

Spring Break (2015), sYmba (2016), Kid Robotik (2017) and Solareye (2018). Best Rock/Alternative: Bloodlines (2016), Shambolics (2017) and Declan Welsh & The Decadent West (2018).

