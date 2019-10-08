  • STV
Superstar DJ creates soundtrack for Hogmanay fireworks

Jenness Mitchell

Academy Award-winning musician Mark Ronson will headline Edinburgh's annual party.

Edinburgh: Mark Ronson will create an exclusive soundtrack for the fireworks.
Edinburgh: Mark Ronson will create an exclusive soundtrack for the fireworks.

A superstar DJ will create an exclusive soundtrack especially for Edinburgh's Hogmanay fireworks.

Academy Award-winning musician Mark Ronson - the first DJ to headline the concert in Princes Street Gardens - plans to welcome 2020 in "banging style".

The Grammy and Golden Globe winner will be joined by a host of top artists, musicians, authors, puppeteers and street performers at the world-renowned event.

Organisers revealed the full Street Party line-up during a launch event on Tuesday.

As well as Soft Cell legend Marc Almond, other acts set to appear include Fort William singer-songwriter Keir Gibson, Glasgow post-punksters The Ninth Wave and Edinburgh good-time ska godfathers PorkPie.

Idlewild, The Snuts, Celtic fusion band Shooglenifty, The Great Calverto, Arielle Free and the Mac Twins will also perform.

Superstars: DJ Mark Ronson and Marc Almond will perform.
Superstars: DJ Mark Ronson and Marc Almond will perform.

The three-day festival - which returns for its 27th year with a theme of 'Be Together' - will start on December 30 with a Torchlight Procession through Edinburgh's historic heart.

Culminating at Holyrood Park, torchbearers will collectively gather in formation to create the outline of two people joining hands - which will be captured from the air and beamed across the world.

Alongside the annual Ceilidh under the Castle, there will also be a Candlelit Concert in St Giles' Cathedral and silent disco.

Children's TV duo Dick and Dom will headline Bairns Afore with a 60-minute musical battle. Culminating at 6pm with its own fireworks show, the early end will allow families to take their children home before the late-night revelling gets under way.

McEwan Hall will also host a number of events over the three days.

DJ Judge Jules will spin a late-night set at the official after-party, while Eddi Reader will take to the stage later on New Year's Day.

Light up: The Torchlight Procession will culminate at Holyrood Park.
Light up: The Torchlight Procession will culminate at Holyrood Park.

As New Year's Day dawns - and Scotland's celebratory Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 begins - revellers are being urged to take a dip in the Firth of Forth with the return of the Loony Dook on the shores of South Queensferry.

And as dusk falls on January 1, Message from the Skies will return to illuminate Edinburgh's buildings, streets and monuments until Burns Night on January 25.

This year's illuminations will take inspiration from the country's coasts and waters, and will look at the central role they've had and continue to have in moulding Scottish identity.

In a bid to reduce the environmental impact of the festival, organisers are inviting the audience to offset their journey to the celebrations.

All donations to the environmental fund, which are calculated in accordance with the method of transport and length of journey, are made when booking tickets and will be used to create new woodlands in Scotland in partnership with Forest Carbon.

Fireworks: Tens of thousands are expected to travel to Edinburgh.
Fireworks: Tens of thousands are expected to travel to Edinburgh.

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, said: "For many years Edinburgh's Hogmanay has seen residents and visitors from across the world come together to welcome in New Year in a wonderful and important cultural celebration.

"This year we are extremely excited that international superstar DJ Mark Ronson has created a soundtrack especially for the Edinburgh's Hogmanay world famous midnight fireworks, as well as headlining Hogmanay in the gardens.

"Rocking the Street Party will be the very best of Scottish talent, from The Snuts and Idlewild to Edinburgh's own Mac Twins.

"And again the streets will be animated and transformed by some of the most exciting street performance companies from Scotland and Europe."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.