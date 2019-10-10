Simple Minds set to perform at Scottish Music Awards

The band have been nominated for the Specsavers Outstanding Contribution to Music gong.

Simple Minds: The band have sold more than 70 million records. Dean Chalkley

This year's Scottish Music Awards will be 'Alive and Kicking' as Simple Minds are set to perform their greatest hits.

The legendary band - who have been nominated for the Specsavers Outstanding Contribution to Music gong - will take to the stage during the event next month.

The group, which formed in Glasgow in 1977, have sold more than 70 million records.

Their 1985 track Don't You (Forget About Me) shot to the top of the US charts after appearing in The Breakfast Club. They would go on to top the UK charts with Belfast Child in 1989.

Alongside Simple Minds, Tom Walker and Joesef will also perform at the awards.

BRIT Award-winner Walker is up for the Barrowland's Best Album Award, while Joesef has been nominated for Coors' Best Breakthrough Artist.

Music: Tom Walker and Joesef will perform at the Scottish Music Awards.

This year's host, DJ and presenter Edith Bowman, said: "There are so many reasons why I'm honoured to be hosting this year's awards.

"One of those being to celebrate the amazing achievements of musicians, old and new, while reminding people about the continued outstanding talent Scotland nurtures."

Now in its 21st year, the Nordoff Robbins event will once again shine a light on the acts that have made an outstanding contribution to Scottish music throughout their career as well as those who have made a significant impact over the last 12 months.

Past winners and attendees include Paolo Nutini, Snow Patrol, Annie Lennox, Susan Boyle, Mark Knopfler, Tom Grennan, The Snuts, Amy Macdonald, Lewis Capaldi and Nina Nesbitt.

Funds raised on the night are also a vital part of Nordoff Robbins' ability to provide music therapists and sessions to those who need it most.

This year's headline sponsor is optical retail chain Specsavers.

Jill McArthur, chair of Specsavers in Scotland, said: "We are delighted to support this year's 2019 Specsavers Scottish Music Awards. "The work of Nordoff Robbins and The Scottish Music Awards is a true inspiration to the people of Scotland which is why Specsavers has returned as headline sponsor of the event for this year.

"We look forward to working with both the event organisers and charity to ensure the 2019 awards are the most successful to-date and we wish all artists the best of luck on the evening."

The Specsavers Scottish Music Awards will take place at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow on Saturday, November 30.

Tickets are on sale now.

