Guests given sneak peek of spectacular light and sound show

The New Lanark installation tells the thrilling tale of what happened to a crew of Highlanders.

VIP guests were given a sneak peek of a spectacular new light and sound show at New Lanark World Heritage Site.

Shining Lives: Fortunes of Fate tells the thrilling tale of what happened to a crew of Highlanders who set off on a voyage from Skye to North Carolina in 1791.

On Thursday night, special guests were given the chance to see the installation in action ahead of its grand unveiling on Friday.

History was brought back to life - with the story projected onto the side of the famous 18th century mill village's buildings.

Through colourful images, videos, live actors and an atmospheric soundtrack, visitors learned how the Highlanders were driven back from their journey to America by a terrible storm.

After docking in Greenock with a damaged mast, many of the passengers ended up in New Lanark.

Within two years, Scottish industrialist David Dale advertised for more workers from the Highlands and Islands.

He wanted to let people know that they had no need to emigrate, because families could get jobs and homes in New Lanark.

He promised to build more houses and these were finished in 1793.

It is thought that Caithness Row, one of the first housing blocks in the village, was named after the first Highland residents who settled in the village.

The show's artwork depicts a number of characters retelling this story, reflecting how they lived and worked at New Lanark over its existence as a working cotton mill.

The installation - in association with Double Take Projections - coincides with Snapshots of a Lost World: the Decline of Scottish Industry, an exhibition that explores abandoned industrial spaces and New Lanark's decline as a working mill and living village.

