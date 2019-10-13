The Gathering festival set to return for a second outing

The event will showcase the very best of traditional music across Scotland.

The Gathering: The festival will return for a second year.

Blazin' Fiddles, Peatbog Faeries and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers will head into the Highlands for The Gathering festival.

The music event returns for its second outing next year and will showcase the very best of traditional music, food, drink and crafts from across Scotland.

Other acts set to appear at the family-friendly fest include Torridon, Trail West, RhythmnReel and Wolfstone - who will be celebrating three decades in the business.

In their 30 years on the road, Wolfstone have taken their living, breathing, adrenalin-induced version of the evolving folk tradition throughout the world, winning fans and headlining major festivals across Europe and the USA.

The City of Inverness Youth Pipes & Drums will also perform.

Inverness: Last year's event was a smash hit.

Festival promoter Dougie Brown said: "We are delighted to unveil the line-up for The Gathering 2020.

"We were completely blown away by the response to the first outing of The Gathering last June and can't wait to welcome everyone back to Inverness next summer for round two.

"We have an incredible array of talent in the Highlands and Scotland, from musicians to food and drink suppliers and crafters, and it is wonderful to bring them all together and celebrate the very best we have to offer."

The Gathering Festival will take place at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Tickets are on sale now.

