Still Game to be recognised with Bafta Scotland award

STV

The programme is to receive an Outstanding Contribution to Television award.

Cast: Still Game is to be recognised by Bafta Scotland

Scottish comedy Still Game is to be recognised by Bafta Scotland with an Outstanding Contribution to Television award.

Stars and creators of the hit show Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will collect the accolade on Sunday November 3, along with director Michael Hines.

The trio will attend the ceremony at Glasgow's DoubleTree by Hilton and celebrate the programme's success after 62 episodes across nine series.

After a nine-year hiatus, pensioners Jack and Victor (Kiernan and Hemphill) returned to screens in 2016, with the ninth and final series airing earlier this year.

They also recorded record live performances at The Hydro which have now ended.

The show's director, Michael Hines, said: "We couldn't be more delighted or proud to receive this special Bafta Scotland award.

"Still Game has brought us a lot of happiness over these past 22 years and it means so much to us to know that it's made others happy too.

"It's been an incredible, unforgettable journey and this award has helped to make it a really special end." Still Game debuted in 2002, after the characters were first seen in the BBC sketch show Chewin' The Fat.

Guest stars on the show have included Lorraine Kelly, Robbie Coltrane, Craig Ferguson and Martin Compston. Pat Rambaut, script supervisor on Local Hero, Bridget Jones' Diary and Mona Lisa, will also be presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Craft (In Memory of Robert McCann) award on the night.

Award: Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill at The Hydro

Jude MacLaverty, Bafta Scotland director, said: "We are delighted to be presenting this year's Outstanding Contribution Awards to truly exceptional recipients, each representing outstanding talent in their fields.

"The creative team behind Still Game, and Pat Rambaut, have created work that is not only recognised by their peers and the public, but also inspires future generations of film and television makers.

"We are honoured to present the awards and look forward to recognising their outstanding achievements on Sunday November 3."

