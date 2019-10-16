  • STV
Actors and sporting stars join the Kelpies in lottery artwork

Lottery-funded venues will also feature in the piece which marks 25 years of the National Lottery

Actors, artists and sporting greats are among the names featured in artwork commemorating 25 years of the National Lottery's impact on life in the UK.

Gold medal-winning athletes such as former Olympic cyclists Sir Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton, renowned artist Tracey Emin and actors such as Idris Elba and Ewan McGregor are among those included in an image called United by Numbers, unveiled on Wednesday.

The artwork, by Scottish painter and sculptor David Mach RA, was created in tribute to causes, people and places which have been connected to Lottery projects during its history.

Lottery-funded venues such as the The Kelpies in Falkirk also feature in the piece.

Mr Mach, who created the Big Heids work on the M8 said: "For the past 25 years, there is barely a part of our cultural, sporting and community life that has not been positively influenced by National Lottery funding.

"As someone who is involved in charities and institutions,and has artwork commissioned from National Lottery funding, I know the impact it has had on the UK.

"I wanted to help people to get a sense of this impact with this artwork through 25 stories and to have it shown on a local high street for anyone to view is fitting."

Actor: Ewan McGregor will also feature

Since the National Lottery's first draw took place on 19 November 1994, more than #40 billion has been raised for causes in the areas of arts, sport, heritage and community.

Former Bletchley Park codebreaker Betty Webb said it was a "privilege" to be part of this "special" celebration and appear in the image.

She said: "Bletchley Park is a key part of our heritage, and The National Lottery has helped tremendously in ensuring it can be enjoyed for future generations," she added.

The piece is unveiled on Wednesday in the window of newsagents Booth and Howarth in Manchester, which has been sold Lottery tickets for 25 years.

