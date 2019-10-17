Billy Connolly projections light up Scottish landmarks

The Big Yin's face was seen in Glasgow and Edinburgh to mark launch of new book.

The Billy Connolly projection in Glasgow. Muckle Media

Huge projections of Sir Billy Connolly lit up landmarks in Glasgow and Edinburgh to celebrate the launch of a new book.

The Big Yin's face was seen on Glasgow City Chambers and the Royal Mile, among other places, early on Thursday.

Some of the legendary Scottish comedian's material and thoughts are told in new book Tall Tales and Wee Stories.

The projection lit up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. Muckle Media

Connolly, 76, has written about experiencing stage fright and how he finds his home city of Glasgow the hardest place to perform.

Ali Findlay, founder of creative agency The Lane, which supported the launch, said: "When we heard about the opportunity to support The Big Yin with the launch of Tall Tales and Wee Stories, we knew we had to get involved.

"We're all thrilled to have teamed up with the brilliant people at Double Take Projections to support this celebration of his legendary talent and creativity."

