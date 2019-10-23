Original Star Wars robot R2-D2 to go on display at V&A

The famous robot is going on show in the UK for the first time at the Dundee museum.

From a galaxy far, far away to Dundee, an original R2-D2 robot from the first Star Wars film has landed in Scotland for a new exhibition.

The famous robot is going on show in the UK for the first time at the V&A Dundee.

The droid was played by British actor Kenny Baker in the 1977 film, later renamed Episode IV: A New Hope, but was moved in some scenes by remote control or computer animation.

Art technicians carefully removed the prop from a secure crate at the museum on Wednesday ahead of it being put in place for the Hello Robot exhibition opening next month.

Kirsty Hassard, V&A Dundee curator, said: "This morning we had the uncrating of R2-D2 here in the museum, which is really exciting before he is installed upstairs in our galleries.

"R2-D2 features in the first part of the exhibition, which looks at the science and fiction surrounding robots and when we as humans first encounter robots.

"For many people R2-D2 is one of their first experiences of meeting a robot and I think the first section in particular will be a massive draw for people and there will be so many people super excited to see him when they come to the museum."

She added: "The exhibition has travelled to six venues across but this is the first UK venue for it so hopefully lots of people will travel to come and see it and people in Dundee will come as well.

"The exhibition is in four sections and there are different themed objects in each section.

"As well as R2-D2, the first section also has an original Metropolis poster, which a lot of people will also be really excited to see.

"We also have a lot of objects looking at the future of robots, whether robots will end up taking care of us, whether robots will be part of medical care - things that will really test your idea of what you think robots are now and what you think robots will be in the future, too."

