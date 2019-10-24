Christmas movie drive-in returns to shores of Loch Lomond
Thousands of movie fans can their watch festive favourites on the biggest LED screen in the world.
Tens of thousands of film fans will be able to watch festive classics on the shores of Loch Lomond as Drive-In Movies Christmas returns.
The Itison event hailed as Scotland's biggest Christmas drive-in is heading to the beauty spot for its seventh year in a row.
As many as 20,000 will be in attendance at the Loch over six days to watch their favourite festive flicks on the biggest LED screen in the world.
Classics such as Home Alone, It's a Wonderful Life and Elf will be shown on the 100-metre outdoor movie screen to help those in attendance get into the festive spirit.
The organisers expect tickets for the event, which will run from December 19 until Christmas Eve, to sell out soon after going on sale on next week.
The tickets, which sold out 'within minutes' last year, go on sale at 7.30am on Tuesday and will be available to buy from Itison.com.
Christmas movie schedule
Thu 19th Dec
6pm: Home Alone
9.30pm: Gremlins
Fri 20th Dec
Elf Friday
Elf - 12pm, 6pm & 9:30pm
Sat 21st Dec
Home Alone double bill
12pm: Home Alone
5.30pm: Home Alone 2
9.30pm: Scrooged
Sun 22nd Dec
Die Hard double bill
12pm: Home Alone 2
5.30pm: Die Hard
9.30pm: Die Hard 2
Mon 23rd Dec
12pm & 5:30pm: Elf
9.30pm: Love Actually
Christmas Eve
12pm: Elf
5pm: It's a Wonderful Life
