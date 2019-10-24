Christmas movie drive-in returns to shores of Loch Lomond

Thousands of movie fans can their watch festive favourites on the biggest LED screen in the world.

Drive-in: Festive films will be shown on a giant LED screen. Itison

Tens of thousands of film fans will be able to watch festive classics on the shores of Loch Lomond as Drive-In Movies Christmas returns.

The Itison event hailed as Scotland's biggest Christmas drive-in is heading to the beauty spot for its seventh year in a row.

As many as 20,000 will be in attendance at the Loch over six days to watch their favourite festive flicks on the biggest LED screen in the world.

Classics such as Home Alone, It's a Wonderful Life and Elf will be shown on the 100-metre outdoor movie screen to help those in attendance get into the festive spirit.

The organisers expect tickets for the event, which will run from December 19 until Christmas Eve, to sell out soon after going on sale on next week.

The tickets, which sold out 'within minutes' last year, go on sale at 7.30am on Tuesday and will be available to buy from Itison.com.

Classic: Home Alone will be shown. YouTube

Christmas movie schedule

Thu 19th Dec

6pm: Home Alone

9.30pm: Gremlins

Fri 20th Dec

Elf Friday

Elf - 12pm, 6pm & 9:30pm

Sat 21st Dec

Home Alone double bill

12pm: Home Alone

5.30pm: Home Alone 2

9.30pm: Scrooged

Sun 22nd Dec

Die Hard double bill

12pm: Home Alone 2

5.30pm: Die Hard

9.30pm: Die Hard 2

Mon 23rd Dec

12pm & 5:30pm: Elf

9.30pm: Love Actually

Christmas Eve

12pm: Elf

5pm: It's a Wonderful Life

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.