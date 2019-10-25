The event features light displays, sound effects and interactive zones set to make the city shine.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6097738369001-sound-and-light-show-glasglow-kicks-off-at-botanic-gardens.jpg" />

A spectacular sound and light show has kicked off in Glasgow.

GlasGLOW has transformed the city's Botanic Gardens using light displays, sound effects and interactive zones.

The event will open to the public on Friday night with more than 65,000 people expected to visit over the coming weeks.

GlasGLOW is now being hailed as the largest Halloween event in the UK.

The attraction, which first launched last year, has expanded, introducing nine themed zones and a pumpkin patch designed by the local community.

More than £750,000 was spent to make the show even bigger and better for its second year.

The show is expected to last around 90 minutes and will run until November 3.

'We are now officially the UK's largest Halloween event - this is pretty epic.' Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of GlasGLOW

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of GlasGLOW, said: "We are now officially the UK's largest Halloween event - this is pretty epic.

"We have nine worlds this year. Every world has got its own story. Every world suspends your believe.

"There are going to be areas you can dance in, there are going to be areas which will take you back to when you were a kid - watching classic movies like ET - and there are going to be areas of surprise that you're just not going to expect.

"One of the most exciting things we launched this year is the pumpkin fund so every time we do this we can give back to the community.

"We gave away 1000 tickets to people who otherwise couldn't come to GlasGLOW and we've all the local community involved in our pumpkin patch.

"We've had a dozen schools carving pumpkins and the third thing is we are fundraising to buy a minibus for Ruchill's autism unit."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.