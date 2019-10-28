Robin Galloway announced as host for new radio station

Galloway and Paul Harper will launch Pure Radio before the end of the year.

Robin Galloway will help launch new radio station. Pure FM

The "king of wind-ups" Robin Galloway has been announced as one of three new presenters for Scotland's newest radio station.

Pure Radio will be launched by DC Thomson Media by the end of the year and promises to plug the gap in the market with a 'wide range' of home grown talent and a 'lively' Scottish humour.

The new channel is set to 'clean up the airwaves' with 'more personality and more music variety' than any other station in Scotland.

The new home of Galloway in the mornings, Pure Radio is set to go on air before the end of the year and will be available on DAB, online, via smart speakers and the Pure Radio app.

Galloway, known for his wind-ups including a famous prank-call to Donald Trump, will the station's breakfast show following a five-year stint with Heart Scotland.

Fellow radio heavyweight Paul Harper has also been signed up to help the launch.

He will present afternoons, following a lively career in radio and presenting, including time at Beat 106, Real Radio and latterly, Heart. With highlights including DJing for Robbie Williams.

Lynne Hoggan will add another established radio personality to the Pure Radio line up, as the voice of the mid-morning show.

Pure Radio will broadcast from Glasgow's city centre in the former PSP Media building on High Craighall Road.

Mike Watson, CEO, DC Thomson Media, said: "At a time when other stations are scaling back on Scottish content we're doing the opposite.

"There's a clear appetite for Scottish radio to be made and broadcast in Scotland, and we're committed to doing it right."

Robin Galloway, Breakfast Show host, said: "I love everything about radio, but after almost thirty years on-air, I believed I'd done my last ever radio show. I'd become scunnered by constantly being told what I could and couldn't say.

"When I got the opportunity to join Pure Radio as The Boss, or Group Head of Presentation as they'll make me say, I couldn't turn it down.

"And of course, I immediately put myself on the breakfast show!"