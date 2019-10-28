Winners of the Scottish Alternative Music Awards revealed

The Vegan Leather won Best Live Act at the ceremony in Glasgow on Friday night.

The Vegan Leather: The band won Best Live Act.

The Vegan Leather won Best Live Act at this year's Scottish Alternative Music Awards.

The Paisley art-pop quartet fought off tough competition from Bossy Love, Crystal and Gallus to take the title home.

Ok Button (Best Electronic), Inferiem (Best Metal), VanIves (Best Newcomer), Zoe Graham (Best Acoustic), Steg G (Best Hip-Hop) and The Snuts (Best Rock/Alternative) were also crowed winners.

VanIves: The band won Best Newcomer.

The event, which shines a spotlight on Scotland's rich and diverse music scene, returned for its tenth year with a glittering ceremony at St Luke's in Glasgow on Friday night.

Hosted by DJ Jim Gellatly and poet Leyla Josephine, the awards featured live performances from Dumfries punksters Franky's Evil Party, psych-rockers The Cosmic Dead and Glasgow indie-rockers One Nine.

The nominations - across seven categories - were selected by specialist groups of music professionals working in Scotland.

Music fans were then given a chance to have their say through a digital public vote earlier this month.

Winners: The Snuts took home Best Rock/Alternative, while Zoe Graham won Best Acoustic.

Richy Muirhead, creative director of the SAMAs, said: "This year's SAMAs were another huge celebration of Scottish music.

"It is fantastic to see the public get so involved and participate in the vote to determine the winners. We gathered over 12,500 votes in two days this year, which is a new record.

"It's great to see so many people engaging with the nominations, streaming the music, and discovering other artists involved.

"The seven winners are all very exciting artists with exciting futures ahead."

The event raised more than £300 for Help Musicians Scotland.

