Museum unveils tribute to World War Two flying ace

Archie McKellar has been honoured by Glasgow's Kelvingrove Museum.

Hero: Paisley-born Archie McKellar has been honoured in a new display.
Glasgow's Kelvingrove Museum has unveiled a new display dedicated to a World War Two fighter pilot.

Paisley-born Archie McKellar was the first British serviceman to shoot down a German plane over the UK during the war, and the squadron leader's actions have been immortalised as part of the display.

Forming part of the wider Conflict and Consequences gallery, the new exhibit will show the exploits of Mr McKellar, as well as that of the rest of the 602 Auxiliary Air Force Squadron during the fighting.

War: The German plane shot down by Mr McKellar.
A number of items from the squadron's collection have been donated to the museum for the exhibit, including a panel from the German plane shot down by Mr McKellar, on October 28, 1939, which was used to study Nazi aircraft design.

The pilot took out the enemy craft over Humbie, near Edinburgh.

Roddy MacGregor, honorary secretary of the 602 Squadron Museum Association, was among the first to see the exhibit on Monday.

He said: "We've relished the opportunity to work with the team at Glasgow Museums to create this new display on the 602 Squadron's actions at the start of World War Two.

"We very much hope it will add to the important conversation about the human side of conflict today."

Family: Colin McKellar and members of the current 602 (City of Glasgow) Squadron at Kelvingrove Museum.
Colin McKellar, a relation of the squadron leader, was also in attendance.

He said: "It is wonderful to see Archie McKellar's story on show in Kelvingrove Museum. I have long admired Archie's contribution to the war effort and it's fitting it is recognised in the new display.

"I am sure Archie would be quietly moved to see his squadron's achievements marked in this way."

The panel will be joined by a number of letters sent by Mr McKellar, as well as photographs and a portrait of the former fighter pilot.

Squadron: Some of the heroes from World War Two.
Glasgow Museums curator John Messner added: "Archie's story is a fantastic addition to the displays already to be found in the Conflict and Consequences Gallery, which give insight into the human impact of war.

"The objects bring his story to life, and its thanks for the 602 Squadron Museum that these have been saved for posterity."

Mr McKeller went on to be awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Bar and the Distinguished Service Order for shooting down 21 enemy planes - including five in one day.

Just 14 months into his flying career, Mr McKeller was killed in action after being shot down over Kent in November 1940, aged 28.

