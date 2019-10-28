Lewis Capaldi cracks America as hit song reaches number one

The 23-year-old Scot celebrated the news after a 23-week climb to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Chart topper: Lewis Capaldi. Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi has officially cracked America after Someone You Loved reached number one in the US charts.

The 23-year-old, from West Lothian, celebrated the news on Monday after a 23-week climb to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer knocked Lizzo's long-reigning hit Truth Hurts off the top spot and also overtook Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Senorita in the process.

He posted a photo of himself on Instagram, in full American flag face paint, and wrote: "SOMEONE YOU LOVED IS THE NUMBER ONE SONG IN THE USA. America's Sweetheart."

To continue celebrations, Capaldi also changed his Twitter handle to America's Sweetheart.

Someone You Loved topped the UK charts during February earlier this year.

Capaldi has just recently finished the US leg of his tour which included shows in New York, Boston, Las Vegas and Chicago.

