Behind-the-scenes of David Beckham's Scottish whisky tour

Earlier this month, the former Manchester United legend visited Cambus Cooperage.

Haig Club: David Beckham is a brand partner of the single grain Scotch.

A behind-the-scenes video charting David Beckham's Scottish whisky tour has been released.

Earlier this month, the former England captain and Manchester United legend visited Cambus Cooperage in Clackmannanshire to reconnect with the team behind the making of Haig Club.

The footballer has been a brand partner of the single grain Scotch since its launch in 2014.

During his trip to the cooperage, Beckham met Kirsty Olychick - one of Diageo's first female coopering apprentices - and was shown an ancient technique that is still used to this day by coopers.

He also met Glasgow bar owners, Graham Suttle of The Finnieston and Andy Gemmell of The Gate, to discuss how they're using whisky in new and unexpected ways.

Cambus Cooperage: Beckham was shown what to do by Kirsty Olychick.

To celebrate the end of the trip, Beckham hosted team members, friends and global partners of the brand on a Scots beach.

Coming together for the first time in Haig Club's history, the guests included Carl Thompson of shirt-makers Hawkins & Shepherd, John Robertson of The Everyday Man and DJ Lilah Parsons.

Legend: The former Manchester United player with the Mac & Wild team.

David Beckham said: "It was so inspiring to be back in Scotland and to reconnect with the team who create our whisky every day.

"I have so much respect for their knowledge and expertise and I feel so proud of how far we've taken Haig Club since we launched.

"I've loved coming back and meeting some of the incredible mixologists who have created original cocktails for us and to see Cambus Cooperage was really inspiring."

To watch Beckham's adventures in Scotland, go to bit.ly/2PpfEGF.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.