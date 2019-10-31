Actor Martin Compston among Scottish Bafta attendees

The Line of Duty star will be among the famous faces attending this year's event.

Martin Compston: Attending Scottish Baftas. © stv

Line of Duty star Martin Compston and Trainspotting actress Kelly Macdonald will be among the famous faces attending this year's Bafta Scotland awards later this week.

They will be joined by Still Game creators Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, who will be given an outstanding contribution to television award for the long-running Scottish comedy, along with director Michael Hines.

Also among the actors, comedians and industry figures attending the ceremony at Glasgow's DoubleTree by Hilton on Sunday are Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan from acclaimed TV drama Outlander, filmmaker and actor Peter Mullan, and YouTube star Jamie Genevieve.

Others confirmed are Nicola Coughlan and Saoirse-Monica Jackson from hit TV show Derry Girls, ex-Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan, voice of Love Island Iain Stirling, former newsreader Jackie Bird and journalist and presenter Kirsty Wark.

Broadcaster Edith Bowman is hosting the awards, which will include presenting Pat Rambaut - script supervisor on films such as Local Hero, Bridget Jones's Diary and Mona Lisa - with the outstanding contribution to craft (in memory of Robert McCann) award.

Jude MacLaverty, Bafta Scotland director, said: "We are thrilled to have such a fantastic list of guests attending this year's awards representing the very best creative talent from across Scotland.

"We're honoured to welcome everyone to the event and look forward to recognising the outstanding achievements of our nominees."

