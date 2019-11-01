Westlife bring summer tour to Scottish football grounds

The Irish chart-topping boy band will perform in Falkirk and Inverness in June 2020.

Westlife are going on tour next summer.

Westlife have announced two summer gigs at Scottish football stadiums.

The Irish chart-toppers will take to the stage in Falkirk and Inverness in June 2020.

Their first outdoor tour for more than eight years will pitch up at The Falkirk Stadium on June 27.

Inverness' Caledonian Stadium will then host the boy band the following evening.

Tickets for their Stadiums in the Summer Tour go on sale on Friday, November 8 at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk.

"We're looking forward to next summer when we'll be playing so many fantastic outdoor venues across the UK," the band said.

