Rudimental join Mark Ronson for Edinburgh's Hogmanay line-up

STV

The band will play to thousands of people in the Princes Street Gardens event on December 31.

Hogmanay line-up: Rudimental.
Hogmanay line-up: Rudimental. Getty Images

Rudimental have been confirmed to join DJ Mark Ronson on the bill for Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations this year.

They will play to thousands of people at the Hogmanay in the Gardens event in the Scottish capital on December 31.

Rudimental have over the years collaborated with the likes of Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Rita Ora, with two number one albums and three chart-topping singles to their name.

Also joining them on the bill are Mungo's Hi Fi, with the Glasgow collective bringing a Jamaican-inspired flavour including ska, reggae, dancehall and dubstep. 

Record producer, songwriter and DJ Ronson was announced to be headlining the party in Princes Street Gardens back in July.

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, said: "Rudimental have had some of the biggest chart-topping tracks from the last six years.

"We simply cannot wait to create a new unforgettable moment for Edinburgh's Hogmanay when thousands of party-goers belt out the band's absolute anthems together on December 31.

"Glasgow's own collective sound-system, Mungo's Hi Fi are really going to get the party off to a proper start with their unique blend of seismic productions plus easy-going democratic dancehall fun.

"Mungo's Hi Fi, Rudimental and our headliner for Hogmanay in the Gardens, international superstar DJ Mark Ronson - what better way to welcome in a new decade than partying to the biggest hits from the last decade from the best DJs of the decade?

"2019 is the year Edinburgh's Hogmanay really shows the world how to party."

