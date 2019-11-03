Thousands turn out to enjoy dazzling fireworks display

Paisley's fireworks extravaganza went out with a bang on Saturday night.

Dazzling: More than 16,000 people watched Paisley's fireworks display.

More than 16,000 people turned out to watch the dazzling display, which was soundtracked to smash hits from the 1990s and set off against the backdrop of the Renfrewshire town's iconic abbey.

Paisley's winter events programme will continue with the town's Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday, November 16.

Piping hot: The event took place on Saturday night.

There will be plenty of family fun including the popular Santa Parade, Christmas choir concerts and Santa's Grotto.

There will also be street artists, live performances and a festive roller disco.

Paisley: A programme of events will take place over winter.

The town centre will also see the return of WinterFest from November 23 until December 30, featuring an outdoor ice rink and Lego Paisley Penguin Parade Trail.

The festive fun will also extend across Renfrewshire with Christmas lights switch-ons in Renfrew on Saturday, November 23 and in Johnstone on Saturday, November 30.

