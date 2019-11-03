  • STV
Chernobyl star dedicates Best Actor BAFTA to tragedy's victims

Polly Bartlett

Scottish actor Alex Ferns played miner Andrei Glukhov in the acclaimed series.

Best Actor: Alex Ferns previously starred in River City and EastEnders. STV

One of the break-out stars of harrowing TV drama Chernobyl won Best Actor at the BAFTA Scotland awards - and dedicated it to the victims of the nuclear accident.

In the acclaimed series, Alex Ferns played miner Andrei Glukhov who led his men to prevent further disaster at the nuclear plant.

Accepting the award at a ceremony in Glasgow, Ferns, who was born in Lennoxtown, joked: "Just when you think your career is f*****, along comes Chernobyl."

He added: "I'd also like to commemorate Chernobyl and the people that put their lives on the line.

"That's what this is all about, I don't care about anything else."

Other winners included Trainspotting actress Kelly Macdonald who won the Best Actress, Television award for her role in Scottish drama The Victim. She said she was "so privileged" to play her character, Anna Dean.

Scottish comedy Still Game won the Outstanding Contribution to Television award, presented by Line Of Duty Star Martin Compston and actor and director David Hayman who have both starred in the show.

Compston praised Still Game as "the best Scottish TV show ever made" while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also paid tribute.

Line of Duty star Martin Compston attended the awards with his wife Tianna. STV

Co-creator Ford Kiernan said: "Twenty-one years it's been, it's been ages - it just means a lot to finally get that sort of recognition at the end.

"We've had a couple of BAFTAs before, oh yes, but we're chuffed to bits to be picking this up tonight. It's obviously the work of a whole lot of people."

Among the other presenters at the event at the Doubletree Hilton hotel, hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman, were Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe and Derry Girls stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Nicola Coughlan.

Glasgow-based film Wild Rose picked up the most awards with star Jessie Buckley taking the Best Actress, Film award, Nicole Taylor winning the Writer Film/Television gong while the production also won Best Feature Film.

Beats star Lorn Macdonald won the Best Actor, Film award, while The Cry took the Television Scripted prize and Murder Case won both Features and Factual Series and its director Matt Pinder took the Director Factual award.

Ford Kiernan and Still Game won one of the night's top gongs.

Pat Rambaut - script supervisor on films such as Local Hero, Bridget Jones's Diary and Mona Lisa - was given the Outstanding Contribution to Craft (in memory of Robert McCann) award.

Documentary Yes/No: Inside the Indyref won in Specialist Factual, while Real Kashmir F.C. was awarded the Single Documentary prize and Disclosure: Who Killed Emma? took the Current Affairs trophy. Jon S. Baird won Director, Fiction for his film Stan & Ollie.

Best Entertainment was scooped by Last Commanders and this year's Animation category was taken by Love, Death & Robots - Helping Hand.

Jude MacLaverty, Bafta Scotland director, said: "It has been a fantastic evening celebrating the very best of Scottish creative talent in Scotland across the film, games, and television industries.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the inspiring work that's being produced in Scotland, and the fact that so much Scottish talent is being recognised internationally in the screen industries.

"We would like to offer our warmest congratulations to all our worthy winners and nominees."

