Building ballet: Pictures projected across Scots cities

The visual projections seen in cities across Glasgow were created by artist Alan McGowan.

Projections: More will be unveiled later today.

Visual art projections of ballet shows have been appearing on buildings across Scotland, to mark the launch of Scottish Ballet's 2020/2021 season.

Unveiled across the weekend in Glasgow, Inverness and Aberdeen, a specially commissioned piece will be projected onto Edinburgh University's McEwan Hall and the Royal Mile.

Swan Lake: Projected onto Glasgow's Buchanan Galleries.

The company was established in 1969 with the aim of "incorporating Scotland's pioneering spirit" into its productions.

The Nutcracker: Projected onto Marischal College.

The latest collaboration, with award-winning artist Alan McGowan, was specifically created to reflect the cities where Scottish Ballet regularly tours.

Mayerling: Projected onto Dunrobin Castle.

Alan Said: "I have for a long time been interested in music and dance and how movement might be translated into the static medium of painting, so I jumped at the chance to collaborate with Scottish Ballet.

"The challenge was to try to communicate the energy of dance in paint, and to reflect the different atmospheres of each production."

