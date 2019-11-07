Gerry Cinnamon announces stadium gig at Hampden Park

The Belter singer also revealed his second album, The Bonny, will be released next April.

Belter: Gerry Cinnamon at TRNSMT. Bazza Mills

Gerry Cinnamon has announced a huge homecoming stadium show for 2020.

The Castlemilk star will perform at Hampden Park in Glasgow on July 18 next year.

The Belter singer will take to the stage in support of his hotly-anticipated second album, The Bonny, which is set for release next April.

Cinnamon revealed the news on Twitter with a short teaser, writing: "Wee announcement. Cheers".

Tickets for the show will go on pre-sale at 9am next Wednesday. General sale will start at 9am on Friday, November 15.

