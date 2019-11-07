'Dish of the day' Gerard Butler surprises coffee shop staff

The Hollywood superstar visited Grace & Favour in Bearsden on Thursday.

Superstar: Gerard Butler surprised staff at Grace & Favour. Grace & Favour Instagram / Getty Images

Hollywood superstar Gerard Butler surprised staff at an East Dunbartonshire coffee shop.

The Paisley-born actor popped into Grace & Favour on Thursday, with the Bearsden cafe's staff branding him "dish of the day" on Instagram.

In December last year, Butler gave fans a taste of Scotland's stunning scenery in an Instagram video.

Showing off a beautiful loch, he said: "Scotland. Ach, it's good to be home."

Butler, who turns 50 on Wednesday, recently appeared on the big screen in Angel Has Fallen.

The film is packed with physically gruelling action scenes - with Butler saying he is unsure how long he can keep putting his body on the line.

Speaking at the film's premiere in Los Angeles in August, he said: "I don't know, I'm pretty tough but I've also put my body through it.

"Maybe there's new directions, new avenues but I love, I love making action movies and I love this one especially.

"We never knew we were going to make it past the first film and now we're on the third and I think they're getting better. This movie, I'm so proud of it.

"And this movie works on so many more levels than the other ones have worked, so yeah, I think it's pretty kick ass."

Angel Has Fallen is the third in a trilogy, following on from 2013's Olympus Has Fallen and 2016's London Has Fallen.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.