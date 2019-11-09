Gerard Butler spotted at Halloween light show GlasGLOW

The Hollywood star was spotted for a second time in the city at the light show.

Star: The Hollywood actor was spotted at GlasGLOW.

Gerard Butler has been spotted enjoying a Halloween light show in Glasgow.

The Paisley-born actor was pictured at GlasGLOW, a sound and light show at the city's Botanic Gardens on Friday.

GlasGLOW has been hailed as the largest Halloween event in the UK.

The attraction, which first launched last year, has expanded, introducing nine themed zones and a pumpkin patch designed by the local community.

Butler was pictured next to a sign for the city's next festive event Elfingrove, also organised by itison, the team behind GlasGLOW.

The star has been spotted in and around the city earlier in the week, popping into East Dunbartonshire coffee shop Grace and Favour.

Staff at the Bearsen cafe jokingly referred to him as 'the dish of the day' on their Instagram.

Butler, who turns 50 on Wednesday, recently appeared on the big screen in Angel Has Fallen.

The film is packed with physically gruelling action scenes - with Butler saying he is unsure how long he can keep putting his body on the line.

Speaking at the film's premiere in Los Angeles in August, he said: "I don't know, I'm pretty tough but I've also put my body through it.

"Maybe there's new directions, new avenues but I love, I love making action movies and I love this one especially.

"We never knew we were going to make it past the first film and now we're on the third and I think they're getting better. This movie, I'm so proud of it.

"And this movie works on so many more levels than the other ones have worked, so yeah, I think it's pretty kick ass."

Angel Has Fallen is the third in a trilogy, following on from 2013's Olympus Has Fallen and 2016's London Has Fallen.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.