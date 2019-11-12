Coca-Cola truck making one stop in Scotland this Christmas

The iconic lorry will head to only one Scottish location this festive season.

Coca-Cola has announced Edinburgh will be its Scottish stop. CC by Stengaard

Edinburgh has been chosen as the only Scottish stop for the Coca-Cola Christmas truck this year.

The iconic lorry will only visit the capital north of the border as it embarks on its 19-stop tour of the United Kingdom.

Last year, the truck made two stops in the Glasgow area, including Silverburn and Rutherglen.

However, this year UK branch of the drinks company - famous for its 'holidays are coming' jingle - has opted to make 32 Newcraighall Road, Edinburgh, the only Scottish stop in 2019.

The truck will be in Edinburgh on Friday and Saturday and will be open to visitors from 12pm but queue for entry will close at 7pm.

Coca-Cola has partnered with homeless charity Crisis and will donate 10p for each can recycled by visitors to the tour.

Kris Robbens, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, said: "Christmas is all about sharing special moments with friends and loved ones and we're looking forward to spreading the festive cheer across Great Britain again this year with our iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour.

"Whilst Christmas is a moment of celebration, it's also incredibly important to remember those that need support throughout the season.

"So, we're really pleased to partner with Crisis and whilst guests at the tour enjoy a refreshing Coca-Cola zero sugar, when they recycle their can, they'll be helping to support an amazing charity."

