Rockers Twin Atlantic to perform at Scottish Music Awards

The musicians, who recently released brand new single Novocaine, have also been nominated for the Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow Best Rock Band gong.

Frontman Sam McTrusty said: "There's an element of truth in the nomination, so it feels pretty good to be nominated.

"I'd put us up there with the best doing it right now in the country. It feels nice to be recognised."

Simple Minds will also perform on the night.

The group, which formed in Glasgow in 1977 and have sold more than 70 million records, have been nominated for the Specsavers Outstanding Contribution to Music award.

The event, which will be hosted by DJ and presenter Edith Bowman, will also see performances from Tom Walker, Joesef and Be Charlotte.

BRIT Award-winner Walker is up for the Barrowland's Best Album award, while Joesef has been nominated for Coors' Best Breakthrough Artist.

Dundee singer-songwriter Be Charlotte has been nominated for Assai Records' Evolution Award, while SAY Award-winner Auntie Flo is up for Sub Club's Electronic Music Award.

Man of the moment and previous Best Breakthrough Artist winner Lewis Capaldi has also been nominated for the King Tut's Songwriting Award.

Now in its 21st year, the Nordoff Robbins event will once again shine a light on the acts that have made an outstanding contribution to Scottish music throughout their career as well as those who have made a significant impact over the last 12 months.

Past winners and attendees include Paolo Nutini, Snow Patrol, Annie Lennox, Susan Boyle, Mark Knopfler, Tom Grennan, The Snuts, Amy Macdonald and Nina Nesbitt.

Funds raised on the night are also a vital part of Nordoff Robbins' ability to provide music therapists and sessions to those who need it most.

Ross McNae, Twin Atlantic bassist, said: "Nordoff Robbins and the amazing work they do in music therapy is the most important thing.

"That's the important bit, what they actually do.

"What could be more important to any of us in our lives than music? We have had our lives transformed by music, so we understand what it can do.

"I would love to get involved actively in what Nordoff Robbins do."

McTrusty added: "Nordoff Robbins is a charity we feel very proud to represent.

"The award nomination is a complete bonus as it pumps our tyres up a bit.

"There are not many charities that are a no-brainer for us but we feel proud to be part of this one in any way."

The Specsavers Scottish Music Awards will take place at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow on Saturday, November 30. Tickets are on sale now.

