  • STV
  • MySTV

Rockers Twin Atlantic to perform at Scottish Music Awards

Jenness Mitchell

The group has also been nominated for the Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow Best Rock Band gong.

Rockers: Twin Atlantic will perform at this year's Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.
Rockers: Twin Atlantic will perform at this year's Specsavers Scottish Music Awards. Katy Cummings

Twin Atlantic will perform at this year's Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.

The musicians, who recently released brand new single Novocaine, have also been nominated for the Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow Best Rock Band gong.

Frontman Sam McTrusty said: "There's an element of truth in the nomination, so it feels pretty good to be nominated.

"I'd put us up there with the best doing it right now in the country. It feels nice to be recognised."

Simple Minds: The legendary group have been nominated for the Specsavers Outstanding Contribution to Music award.
Simple Minds: The legendary group have been nominated for the Specsavers Outstanding Contribution to Music award. Dean Chalkley

Simple Minds will also perform on the night.

The group, which formed in Glasgow in 1977 and have sold more than 70 million records, have been nominated for the Specsavers Outstanding Contribution to Music award.

The event, which will be hosted by DJ and presenter Edith Bowman, will also see performances from Tom Walker, Joesef and Be Charlotte.

BRIT Award-winner Walker is up for the Barrowland's Best Album award, while Joesef has been nominated for Coors' Best Breakthrough Artist.

Dundee singer-songwriter Be Charlotte has been nominated for Assai Records' Evolution Award, while SAY Award-winner Auntie Flo is up for Sub Club's Electronic Music Award.

Man of the moment and previous Best Breakthrough Artist winner Lewis Capaldi has also been nominated for the King Tut's Songwriting Award.

Stars: Auntie Flo, Be Charlotte and Lewis Capaldi have been nominated.
Stars: Auntie Flo, Be Charlotte and Lewis Capaldi have been nominated.

Now in its 21st year, the Nordoff Robbins event will once again shine a light on the acts that have made an outstanding contribution to Scottish music throughout their career as well as those who have made a significant impact over the last 12 months.

Past winners and attendees include Paolo Nutini, Snow Patrol, Annie Lennox, Susan Boyle, Mark Knopfler, Tom Grennan, The Snuts, Amy Macdonald and Nina Nesbitt.

Funds raised on the night are also a vital part of Nordoff Robbins' ability to provide music therapists and sessions to those who need it most.

Music: Tom Walker and Joesef will perform at the Old Fruitmarket.
Music: Tom Walker and Joesef will perform at the Old Fruitmarket.

Ross McNae, Twin Atlantic bassist, said: "Nordoff Robbins and the amazing work they do in music therapy is the most important thing.

"That's the important bit, what they actually do.

"What could be more important to any of us in our lives than music? We have had our lives transformed by music, so we understand what it can do.

"I would love to get involved actively in what Nordoff Robbins do."

McTrusty added: "Nordoff Robbins is a charity we feel very proud to represent.

"The award nomination is a complete bonus as it pumps our tyres up a bit.

"There are not many charities that are a no-brainer for us but we feel proud to be part of this one in any way."

The Specsavers Scottish Music Awards will take place at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow on Saturday, November 30. Tickets are on sale now.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.