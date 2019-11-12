  • STV
  • MySTV

Film star Jack Lowden surprises pupils at festival screening

STV

The award-winning Mary Queen of Scots actor met with teenage film fans at Stirling Castle.

Teenage film fans have been surprised by movie star Jack Lowden at a special screening of Mary Queen of Scots.

The award-winning actor, who starred as Lord Danley in the film, met students from Larbert High School and John Paul Academy at Stirling Castle.

The screening was held as part of the Into Film Festival and saw Lowden tell the young people about his career and love of film.

Lowden has become an official ambassador for the festival, which he described as an "honour".

He said: "It's something that's been on my radar for a while because I just didn't have anything like this when I was at school, anything towards film so it's quite an honour."

The 29-year-old won a BAFTA for his role in Mary Queen of Scots last year.

Speaking about his part in the film, he said: "When I was at school Mary Queen of Scots was just sort of held up as a very romantic figure and not really a lot was known about her.

Jack Lowden at Stirling Castle
STV

"All we knew was that Mary stayed in almost every castle in Scotland.

"I think there's actually a castle in the borders that has a claim to say that it's one of the few castles that Mary didn't stay in so that's all I knew about Mary is she got about a bit.

"So it was wonderful to tell the story and be part of it and shoot all of the exteriors up here. [It] was wicked."

Kirsty Gallacher, Into Film's programme delivery manager in Scotland, said: "Jack is a very passionate, vocal supporter of filmmaking and we really value his support.

"Our mission is to provide all children and young people across Scotland and the rest of the UK with the opportunity to establish a meaningful and long-lasting relationship with film, as an artform and a potential career.

"We wanted to treat these amazing Into Film Club members to a really special cinema event, and I think meeting a star of Mary Queen of Scots in one of Scotland's most historic locations may just have done the trick.

"We're thrilled that Jack has agreed to support our work and we know he'll be hugely inspirational to Scotland's budding filmmakers."

The festival will run until November 22. 

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.