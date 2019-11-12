Film star Jack Lowden surprises pupils at festival screening

The award-winning Mary Queen of Scots actor met with teenage film fans at Stirling Castle.

Teenage film fans have been surprised by movie star Jack Lowden at a special screening of Mary Queen of Scots.

The award-winning actor, who starred as Lord Danley in the film, met students from Larbert High School and John Paul Academy at Stirling Castle.

The screening was held as part of the Into Film Festival and saw Lowden tell the young people about his career and love of film.

Lowden has become an official ambassador for the festival, which he described as an "honour".

He said: "It's something that's been on my radar for a while because I just didn't have anything like this when I was at school, anything towards film so it's quite an honour."

The 29-year-old won a BAFTA for his role in Mary Queen of Scots last year.

Speaking about his part in the film, he said: "When I was at school Mary Queen of Scots was just sort of held up as a very romantic figure and not really a lot was known about her.

"All we knew was that Mary stayed in almost every castle in Scotland.



"I think there's actually a castle in the borders that has a claim to say that it's one of the few castles that Mary didn't stay in so that's all I knew about Mary is she got about a bit.

"So it was wonderful to tell the story and be part of it and shoot all of the exteriors up here. [It] was wicked."

Kirsty Gallacher, Into Film's programme delivery manager in Scotland, said: "Jack is a very passionate, vocal supporter of filmmaking and we really value his support.

"Our mission is to provide all children and young people across Scotland and the rest of the UK with the opportunity to establish a meaningful and long-lasting relationship with film, as an artform and a potential career.

"We wanted to treat these amazing Into Film Club members to a really special cinema event, and I think meeting a star of Mary Queen of Scots in one of Scotland's most historic locations may just have done the trick.

"We're thrilled that Jack has agreed to support our work and we know he'll be hugely inspirational to Scotland's budding filmmakers."

The festival will run until November 22.

