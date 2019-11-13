Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings music in concert

The immersive experience will feature a live symphony orchestra and choir.

Fantasy: Music from Game of Thrones will be performed. HBO

Music from Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit will be performed at two special shows in Scotland next summer.

The immersive concert experience, featuring a live symphony orchestra and choir, will bring the fantasy worlds of the Seven Kingdoms and Middle-earth to life.

Composer Ramin Djawadi began creating music for Game of Thrones in 2011, with most of the eerie soundscapes back then being penned for a small string ensemble.

The small screen adaptation of George R.R. Martin's series of fantasy novels drew in record numbers of viewers.

With the success of the next six seasons of the show, the music budget became bigger and bigger, allowing Djawadi to create even more emphatic pieces for large orchestras.

Music: Shows will take place in both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The show's success has drawn comparisons to J.R.R Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, an epic novel that was adapted by director Peter Jackson into an Oscar-winning film series.

Howard Shore's score from the original trilogy, as well as The Hobbit prequels, will provide a spectacular night of entertainment for fantasy fans.

A Celebration of the Music from Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, and The Hobbit will call at The Usher Hall in Edinburgh on June 11 before heading to The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on June 12.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

