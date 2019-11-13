One Direction star Harry Styles bringing tour to Glasgow

The former boy band singer will visit Scotland as part of his Love On Tour tour.

Styles: Bringing world tour to Glasgow.

Former One Direction star Harry Styles is coming to Glasgow as part of his solo world tour.

The 25-year-old singer, who shot to fame as part of the popular boy-band on X-Factor in 2010, will bring Love On Tour to the city next year.

Despite finishing third in the TV competition 1D went on to be one of the shows most successful exports with number one hits and sell out concerts in every corner of the globe.

Styles will play at the SSE Hydro on April 26 as part of the tour that will also take in other UK cities including London and Sheffield.

The tour, which kicks off in Birmingham on April 15, will also see Styles play to crowds throughout Europe, Mexico and the USA in support of his forthcoming second solo record, Fine Line.

Dates for shows in South America, Asia and Australia will be announced early next year.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Styles wrote: "I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU!! SOUTH AMERICA ANNOUNCING SOON. "ASIA AND AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCING 2020. LOVE YOU. H."

He will be supported by rising star King Princess in Europe, Jenny Lewis in North America and Jamaican reggae singer Koffee in Mexico.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on November 22.

