Scots schoolgirl stars in John Lewis Christmas advert

Ten-year-old Ruby Dailly, from Glasgow, appears in the heart-warming festive ad as Ava.

A Scots schoolgirl has a starring role in this year's John Lewis Christmas advert.

Ten-year-old Ruby Dailly, from Glasgow, appears in the heart-warming ad as Ava, the red-haired youngster who helps out Edgar the excitable dragon.

She said: "He's a friendly dragon because he's pals with me. She keeps on being friends with the dragon, even though he sets everything on fire.

"He can't help setting things on fire when he's excited. He doesn't mean to so he gets sad whenever I'm mad at him.

"It's been nice to work with everyone behind the scenes. It was fun."

The 2019 advert - which is John Lewis' first Christmas collaboration with Waitrose - is set in medieval times and features Can't Fight This Feeling by REO Speedwagon, which was re-recorded by Bastille frontman Dan Smith.

The story follows Ava and Edgar as the excitable young dragon struggles to keep his fire-breathing under control.

After melting an ice rink and destroying the village Christmas tree, Edgar finally uses his fire to light Ava's Christmas pudding gift.

Friends: Ava (Ruby Dailly) and Edgar.

Craig Inglis, partner and customer director, John Lewis & Partners, said: "It started from a spark of an idea - a little dragon's excitement about Christmas - and became the story of how someone goes the extra mile for their best friend to give just the right gift.

"It's a funny, heart-warming story that will resonate with our customers as they seek out the perfect gifts for their loved ones this Christmas."

