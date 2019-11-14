  • STV
Edinburgh Castle history brought to life through light show

Vanessa Kennedy Vanessa Kennedy Jenness Mitchell

Castle of Light opens on Thursday night and will run for six weeks up to Christmas.

The history of Edinburgh Castle will be brought to life in a state-of-the-art light show.

Visitors will be able to "follow in the footsteps of Scotland's heroes" as the iconic landmark's story is illuminated onto the very walls that saw it unfold in a "spectacle of colour".

Audrey Jones, head of new business and filming at Historic Environment Scotland, told STV News: "This is a massive event. It's the first time we've ever done anything like this in Edinburgh Castle at night.

"It's a 90-minute trail of excitement and wonder through the castle, and what we've tried to do with it is make it a really unique lighting event, so we have 11 different places that tell the story of Edinburgh Castle but in a really fun way."

Edinburgh Castle: The iconic landmark's history will be brought to life.
As well as a lava wall and mythical sleeping dragon, a laser gun will also project across the city to replicate the old electric cable that ran from the castle to Calton Hill.

Ms Jones added: "But it is more about bringing the castle to life in a way that it has never happened before.

"It's an icon of Edinburgh. It's been here for 900 years and for the first time it's brought to life, at night, looking out over a beautifully lit Christmas Edinburgh."

Castle of Light opens on Thursday night and will run for six weeks up to Christmas on November 14-17, 22, 24, 29-30 and December 1-2, 5-8, 12-15 and 19-22.

An access night with limited spaces will take place on December 2 - with help on hand to support visitors with dementia and autism.

Shows get under way from 5.30pm, however all tickets must be pre-booked.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.