The Killers to begin stadium tour at Scots football ground

The rockers' only stop in Scotland will be at the Falkirk Stadium on Thursday, May 28.

The Killers: Rockband will play in Falkirk

The Killers have announced their only Scottish date on next year's UK tour will be in Falkirk.

The American rockers will open the nine-date tour at the Falkirk Stadium on Thursday, May 28, before a run of shows which include Manchester, London and Dublin.

Their set is expected to feature tracks from their hotly anticipated sixth studio album, Imploding the Mirage, which will be released in spring.

The Las Vegas band - led by frontman Brandon Flowers - headlined Glastonbury at the end of June, alongside other big names such as The Cure and Stormzy.

They will be joined by indie band Blossoms at the Falkirk Stadium and tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 22.

