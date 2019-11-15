Gerry Cinnamon sells out Hampden Park in a matter of hours

The Castlemilk star will perform in front of 50,000 fans at the Glasgow stadium on July 18.

Gerry Cinnamon: Star sells out Hampden Bazza Mills

Gerry Cinnamon's homecoming show at Hampden Park has sold out in a matter of hours.

The Castlemilk star will perform in front of 50,000 fans at the Glasgow stadium on Saturday, July 18 next year.

The unsigned singer, who penned hits Belter and Sometimes, will be supported by DMA's and the Snuts at the huge venue.

Cinnamon, whose real name is Gerard Crosbie, came to prominence when he wrote a song called Hope Over Fear ahead of the 2014 independence referendum.

His second album, The Bonny, is due for release in April and will follow his widely embraced debut album Erratic Cinematic.

