Band hope to spellbind fans with release of new single

Jenness Mitchell

Various Witches is the lead track from Pale Fire's incoming second album.

Pale Fire: The North Lanarkshire band have released a new single.
Pale Fire hope to cast a spell on fans with the release of their new single.

Various Witches is the lead track from the North Lanarkshire band's second album, Husbands, which is set for release in spring 2020.

The single, which is the first of three to be released ahead of the new record, features an array of SAY Award-nominated musicians alongside renowned jazz pianist Tom Gibbs and members of the Cairn String Quartet.

As well as referencing Scottish novelist James Kelman, who gave the band permission to use the line 'maybe I was away thinking about things' from his story If It Is Your Life, the track also touches on A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton.

In addition, the lush chamber pop song also - unwittingly - serves as a posthumous tribute to the late musician David Berman, who passed away after the recording was completed, but before the single's release.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oV_AzKNpVMw&feature=youtu.be | youtube

Songwriter Kris O'Rourke told STV News that the band is excited to release the new song.

He said: "We are very proud of the album, and Various Witches marks a development in our sound.

"We think it is really different from anything on our debut album: slightly odd and playful.

"The greatest living writer of prose, James Kelman, very kindly gave us permission to use a line from his short story If It Is Your Life in Various Witches.

"He would not accept payment or credit. We wish to draw attention to his kindness, his grace and his generosity."

Following their self-titled debut record, Pale Fire have once again teamed up with acclaimed producer Jamie Savage at Chem19 (The Twilight Sad, Miaoux Miaoux, RM Hubbert).

Forthcoming album Husbands, named after the 1970 John Cassavetes film, shines a light on the demands of adulthood, but recognises the need to "honour your responsibilities while keeping alive your essential self".

O' Rourke added: "The album is a return to the widescreen rock records of the late 90s - The Great Eastern, OK Computer, Urban Hymns, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, Be Here Now etc.

"It is lush and melodic and anthemic."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.