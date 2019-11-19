Music legend Bryan Ferry announces Glasgow stop on UK tour

The Roxy Music star will launch new album and then play at the SEC Armadillo in March.

Music legend Bryan Ferry has announced a concert in Glasgow next spring.

The Roxy Music star will play at the SEC Armadillo on Tuesday, March 3 as part of a ten-day UK tour.

Ferry will also visit Newcastle, Manchester, Leicester and London in March 2020.

The tour comes a month after he launches a new album featuring songs he performed live at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1974.

Tickets for the Glasgow show will go on sale at 10am on Friday from www.sec.co.uk or on 0870 040 4000.

