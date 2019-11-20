Lewis Capaldi nominated for Grammy after US breakthrough

The Scottish singer has been nominated for best song of the year for his number one hit.

Capaldi: Nominated for Grammy. Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi has been nominated for a prestigious Grammy Award for his breakthrough hit Someone You Loved.

The Bathgate singer topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with the single which has become one of the biggest selling songs of the year.

The 23-year-old, who has jokingly referred to himself as "America's sweetheart", will compete with Always Remember Us This Way from the film A Star Is Born, Bad Guy by Billie Eilish, Bring My Flowers Now by Tanya Tucker, Hard Place by HER, Lover by Taylor Swift, Norman F****** Rockwell by Lana Del Rey and Truth Hurts by Lizzo.

The US awards ceremony, which has been dubbed as music's answer to the Oscars, will be held in Los Angeles on January 26.

The Grammy nominations were dominated by pop and R&B singer and rapper Lizzo, who received the most nominations overall with eight. Among her nods are album of the year for her breakthrough record Cuz I Love You, record of the year and the song of the year songwriting award - both for Truth Hurts - and best new artist.

Teenage star Billie Eilish has been nominated for six awards as has 20-year-old rapper Lil Nas X, who shot to fame when his song Old Town Road topped the UK and US charts.

Other British acts nominated are Ed Sheeran, the Chemical Brothers and FKA Twigs.

