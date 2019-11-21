Liam Gallagher makes Scotland tribute after award nomination

The former Oasis singer is one of the final nominees for the Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.

Award nomination: Liam Gallagher.

Liam Gallagher has been nominated for this year's Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.

The former Oasis singer has been announced as one of the final nominees ahead of next Saturday's ceremony at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow.

Fresh from performing at the SSE Hydro on Friday night, Gallagher has been put forward for Best UK Artist.

He said: "I love Scotland - it's a beautiful country and they are beautiful people.

"They've always made me feel super welcome from day one, back in Oasis days and right through to today.

"It's an honour to be nominated for Best UK Artist. If I don't win, I still love you."

The other nominations revealed on Thursday were the Incredible String Band for the Living Legend Award, Tide Lines for the Rising Sound of Scotland Award, Cuban Brothers for Best International and Jake Duncan for Music Business Award.

The Nordoff Robbins event, now in its 21st year, shines a light on the acts that have made an outstanding contribution to Scottish music throughout their career, as well as those who have made a significant impact in the last year.

Julie Whelan, chief executive of Nordoff Robbins, said: "Each year we are fortunate enough to celebrate some of the most influential names in Scottish music, all while raising crucial funds to help our charity enrich the lives of people living with life-limiting illness, disability or isolation.

"We are so proud of our Scottish presence as a charity, and this event gives us an opportunity to celebrate our work both in local communities in Scotland, and those right across the UK."

Tickets for the November 30 event are now sold out.

